Rookie Jake Faria tops Boston's Chris Sale in Rays' 4-1 win

15 hrs ago

For a change, the story with Chris Sale on Thursday night wasn't all the bats he missed, but the ones he didn't. Wilson Ramos homered and drove in three against Sale despite the All-Star's record-setting performance, rookie Jake Faria remained unbeaten and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1.

