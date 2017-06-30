Rays stop their momentum again in los...

Rays stop their momentum again in loss to Orioles

It was probably a sign that the Rays were going to stumble in their attempt to sweep the Orioles on Sunday when manager Kevin Cash took an awkward step during a pregame run outside Camden Yards and fractured his left ankle. The rest of the day didn't get any better, as the Rays lost 7-1, killing the momentum from their previous two wins as they headed to Chicago with a 43-41 record for an off day then a reunion Tuesday with former manager Joe Maddon at Wrigley Field.

