Rays journal: Pitchers suspect change in ball responsible for home run spike
Neither Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi nor RHP Chris Archer is ready to be on lead vocals, but Friday both joined the growing chorus hinting that changes in the baseball are the reason for this season's marked increase in home runs. "We have some speculations," Odorizzi said.
