Process hurts Rays' chances of getting multiple All-Stars

18 hrs ago

One, and probably just one, Rays player will be very happy tonight when the rosters are announced for the July 11 All-Star Game, and a couple of others likely will be disappointed. That's how the All-Star process tends to work for the Rays, who don't get much support in the fan voting - "It's sad," 3B Evan Longoria said - nor a lot of attention around the majors anymore, three straight losing seasons knocking them down the relevancy scale.

Chicago, IL

