Orioles beat Rays 7-1 behind Gausman, Machado

Manny Machado hit a three-run homer, Kevin Gausman pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Sunday to avert a three-game sweep. Mark Trumbo also homered and Seth Smith had two RBIs for the Orioles, playing their final home game until July 14. Gausman struck out nine and walked two in the finest of his 18 starts this season.

