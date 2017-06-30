Jul 4 10:35 AM All-Star updates on Rays Corey Dickerson

Jul 4 10:35 AM All-Star updates on Ra...

All-Star updates on Rays Corey Dickerson

Two All-Star update: * Rays DH Corey Dickerson won the fan voting to be the AL starter by about 75,000 votes, finishing with 1,793,821; Cleveland's Edwin Encarnacion had 1,718,884 and Seattle's Nelson Cruz 1,649,342. Dickerson also won the players vote 393-367 over Cruz, who thus made the team as the backup.

Chicago, IL

