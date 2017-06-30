Cubs score 7 straight runs to rally past Rays
Pinch-hitter Jon Jay smacked a game-tying three-run homer in the sixth inning and rookie Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh to lift the Cubs to a 7-3 victory over the Rays on Wednesday at Wrigley Field and split the Interleague series. These two teams will meet again in St. Petersburg in September.
