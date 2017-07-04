Chris Archer steps up in Tampa Bay Ra...

Chris Archer steps up in Tampa Bay Rays victory over Chicago Cubs

3 hrs ago

The Rays' right-hander threw a season-high 116 pitches, allowed three runs and eight hits, and collected an RBI with his first career base hit as Tampa Bay held on for a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. He also shut down a sixth-inning rally after the Cubs had two runners on with none out and then came up empty.

Chicago, IL

