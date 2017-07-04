Chris Archer steps up in Tampa Bay Rays victory over Chicago Cubs
The Rays' right-hander threw a season-high 116 pitches, allowed three runs and eight hits, and collected an RBI with his first career base hit as Tampa Bay held on for a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. He also shut down a sixth-inning rally after the Cubs had two runners on with none out and then came up empty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC