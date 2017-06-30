Bullpen gives away three-run lead, chance for sweep, as Rays fall to Cubs, 7-3

The Rays saw a chance for a two-game sweep of the Cubs, a winning road trip and a return to a season-high four games over .500 all slip away Wednesday as the bullpen blew yet another one, 7-3 for the record. The Rays took a 3-0 lead to the sixth, but Erasmo Ramirez quickly made a mess of things, allowing hits to two of the first three batters he faced, then a three-run homer to light-hitting pinch-hitter John Jay.

