And That Happened: Friday's Scores and Highlights

Braves 3, Athletics 1: In the same month that saw MLB batters break an all-time record for most home runs hit in a single month, Mike Foltynewicz nearly pitched the second no-hitter of the season - and the first by a Braves' pitcher since 1994. He was foiled in the ninth inning by Matt Olson, whose nine-pitch at-bat gave way to a monster home run and spoiled the no-no with three outs left to go.

