You can't help play the what-if game with Rays' Alex Cobb
Like what if he hadn't developed thoracic outlet syndrome nine starts into his big-league career in August 2011, needing surgery to remove a blood clot and part of his top right rib, missing the rest of that season and having to open the next one at Triple A. Like what if he hadn't been hit on the side of the head by an Eric Hosmer line drive in June 2013, sustaining a concussion and a cut ear, and later dealing with vertigo, missing two months of that season. Like what if he hadn't strained an oblique after three April 2012 starts, missing more than a month of that season.
