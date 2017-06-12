With Matt Andriese likely out into Au...

With Matt Andriese likely out into August, Rays summon Jake Faria for Tuesday start

11 hrs ago

Matt Andriese left Saturday's game with what the team said was a re-straining of his groin, but further exam showed what they said is a "stress reaction" in the hip. Rookie RHP Jake Faria has been called up and will start Tuesday in Toronto after the Rays learned RHP Matt Andriese will be out likely into August with a hip issue.

