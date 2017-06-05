Weeks Jr. joins Kiermaier on disabled list

After Kevin Kiermaier was placed on the 10-day disabled list, Tampa BAy put Rickie Weeks Jr. on the 10-day DL as well and transferred infielder Matt Duffy to the 60-day DL. In addition, the Rays recalled outfielder Mallex Smith from Triple-A Durham and acquired infielder Taylor Featherston from the Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.