Toronto Blue Jays' Marco Estrada had another rough outing. Is he tipping his pitches?
The Jays right-hander repeated a number of times that he really wasn't too worried about his outing, that he threw some good pitches and the Tampa Bay Rays just hit them. But as Estrada talked about his performance, he subconsciously twisted back and forth, appearing not as calm as he professed to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC