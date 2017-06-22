Tampa Bay Rays Roster Decisions on the Horizon
With Brad Boxberger and Wilson Ramos set to come off the disabled list this weekend, the Tampa Bay Rays will have some roster decisions to make. Provided there are no setbacks in their final days of rehab, Brad Boxberger and Wilson Ramos are both set to be activated off the disabled list this coming weekend.
