Tampa Bay Rays promote Blake Snell and Adam Kolarek, option Jose Alvarado and Austin Pruitt
Following last night's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Tampa Bay Rays announced a small flurry of roster moves. The one we knew was coming was the promotion of Blake Snell, whom the team announced would be starting tonight's game on Sunday.
