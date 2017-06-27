Tampa Bay Rays promote Blake Snell an...

Tampa Bay Rays promote Blake Snell and Adam Kolarek, option Jose Alvarado and Austin Pruitt

13 hrs ago Read more: DRays Bay

Following last night's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Tampa Bay Rays announced a small flurry of roster moves. The one we knew was coming was the promotion of Blake Snell, whom the team announced would be starting tonight's game on Sunday.

