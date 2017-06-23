Tampa Bay Rays Place Rasmus on DL, Re...

Tampa Bay Rays Place Rasmus on DL, Recall Peterson

Earlier today, the Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Colby Rasmus on the 10-day DL with left hip tendinitis retroactive to June 19 and recalled outfielder Shane Peterson from Durham to take his place on the active roster. Rasmus had been playing through the pain, but was held out of action the past three games due to the lingering pain, which he thought would go away with a few days rest.

