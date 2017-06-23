Tampa Bay Rays Place Rasmus on DL, Recall Peterson
Earlier today, the Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Colby Rasmus on the 10-day DL with left hip tendinitis retroactive to June 19 and recalled outfielder Shane Peterson from Durham to take his place on the active roster. Rasmus had been playing through the pain, but was held out of action the past three games due to the lingering pain, which he thought would go away with a few days rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rayhawk Review.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC