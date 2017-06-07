Tampa Bay Rays: Place Brad Miller Bac...

Tampa Bay Rays: Place Brad Miller Back on DL, Martinez Stays

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed second baseman Brad Miller back on the DL, this time with a groin strain just days after returning to the lineup from a previous stint on the DL. Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brad Miller has returned to the 10-day DL with a right groin strain, just days removed from having been activated from the DL with a lower abdominal strain.

