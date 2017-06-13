Tampa Bay Rays Draft: Select Brendan McKay with Fourth Pick
Day One of the 2017 MLB Draft has come and gone and the Tampa Bay Rays with three picks have landed a trio of players that can become significant additions to the future success of the team. The Tampa Bay Rays with the fourth overall pick in the draft surprisingly were able to select Brendan McKay , a two-way player from the University of Louisville.
