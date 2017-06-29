Taillon keeps Rays in check as Pirate...

Taillon keeps Rays in check as Pirates roll to 4-0 victory

Jameson Taillon scattered seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, Gregory Polanco and John Jaso hit solo home runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 Taillon keeps Rays in check as Pirates roll to 4-0 victory Jameson Taillon scattered seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, Gregory Polanco and John Jaso hit solo home runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2upq1MM Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell drives in a run with a single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chase Whitley during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Pirates won 4-0.

