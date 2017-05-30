Sudden slump raises question: Which version of Rays is real?
Given their feeble showing during a weekend sweep by the Mariners that ended with Sunday's 7-1 loss, the obvious question was what happened to the Rays, but manager Kevin Cash summed that up pretty well. "We've been beat from the bottom of the first on Friday until now," Cash said.
