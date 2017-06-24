Struggling Orioles Hope To Turn Thing...

Struggling Orioles Hope To Turn Things Around In Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Rays look to follow up their offensive onslaught in the series opener and earn their sixth win in seven games when they host the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon. Logan Morrison belted his team-leading 22nd homer and knocked in three runs while Evan Longoria along with newly-recalled Shane Peterson had four RBIs apiece in Tampa Bay's 15-5 rout Friday.

