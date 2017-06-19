Schebler, Gennett help Reds top Rays ...

Schebler, Gennett help Reds top Rays 7-3, end 9-game skid

19 hrs ago Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett celebrates with Billy Hamilton after Gennett hit a two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 19, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Cincinnati Reds are feeling a lot better about themselves after stopping a season-high nine-game losing streak Monday night.

