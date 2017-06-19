Rough 7th inning costs Rays in loss
The right-hander held the Rays to three runs on five hits and four walks, while striking out eight in seven innings to claim his eighth win of the season and lead the Orioles to an 8-3 win at Tropicana Field. "He was throwing his fastball, he was commanding it pretty well tonight," Steven Souza Jr. , said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC