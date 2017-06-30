Rookie Jake Faria continues to show his maturity for Rays

Tasked with facing the same team in a second straight start in taking the mound against the potent Orioles in hitter-friendly Camden Yards, Faria showed well again. He worked into the seventh, allowing three runs on just four hits, and making a couple of costly mistakes to former minor-league teammate Joey Rickard, who had an RBI double and a homer, in a game that was not complete at press time.

