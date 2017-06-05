Roger Mooney's takeaways from Wednesday's Rays-White Sox game
The Rays waited a long time for someone to get a hit with a runner in scoring position , and it finally came in the third inning Wednesday when Tim Beckham singled with the bases loaded. It was about time since it was the fifth time in their last eight innings the Rays loaded the bases.
