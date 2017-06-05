Roger Mooney's takeaways from Friday'...

Roger Mooney's takeaways from Friday's Rays-A's game

14 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Rays traded for CF Mallex Smith because he brings a speed element to the offense that has been missing since the days of Carl Crawford. Smith showed that early in the season before hurting his hamstring, and he showed it again Friday against the A's with a career-high three steals and a home run, all in the first four innings.

