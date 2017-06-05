'Reading with the Rays' program features Evan Longoria at Manatee Co. Library

Evan Longoria, the 3rd basemen for the Tampa Bay Rays, will be at the Downtown Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Booulevard W., at 11 a.m on Friday, June 9. The "Reading with the Rays" program encourages children to practice their reading skills during the summer. Students in grades K-12 are able to participate in the program.

