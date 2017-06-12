Rays vindicated defensive shift helps secure final out of win over Tigers

You could see what Alex Colome did to help the Rays to a tense and much-needed 3-2 win over the Tigers on Saturday that snapped a three-game losing streak as he coolly and calmly, despite some calamity, got the final five outs. Same with how Chris Archer got the Rays started the right way, battling impressively with his fastball and slider through six innings in a showy duel with Michael Fulmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.