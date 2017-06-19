Rays Up Night benefits Florida Holocaust Museum
The Florida Holocaust Museum and the Tampa Bay Rays invite the community to come to Rays Up Night in support of The FHM on Thursday, July 6, 7:10 p.m., at Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. The Rays will take on the Boston Red Sox.
