Rays top prospect Willy Adames trying second base

About once every 10 games or so, Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Willy Adames will get a different look at the game while in the field. A shortstop throughout his amateur and professional careers and rated as the No.1 player in the Rays minor league system by MLB.com, Adames played second base for the first time during a Durham Bulls June 2 home game against Pawtucket.

