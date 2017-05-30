Rays routed by Mariners again to cap ...

Rays routed by Mariners again to cap ugly road sweep

The Rays talked Sunday morning about battling to put a good finish in their taxing 10-day country-crossing road trip, but they didn't put up much of a fight, losing 7-1 to the Mariners. The meek effort completed a lost weekend as the Rays were swept in the three-game series by a combined score of 28-7, and it left them boarding the long flight home with a 4-5 showing on the trip to Minnesota, Texas and Seattle and an overall losing record at 29-30.

