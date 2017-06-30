Rays rally in 9th, use Souza HR in 10...

Rays rally in 9th, use Souza HR in 10th to beat Orioles 6-4

Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tying single in the ninth inning and Steven Souza followed with a three-run homer in the 10th to carry the Tampa Bay Rays past the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Friday night. Hechavarria went 4 for 4 and Wilson Ramos hit his first homer with the Rays.

