Rays plan to recall Snell for Wednesday start
Blake Snell will be recalled by the Rays to start against the Pirates on Wednesday, while Erasmo Ramirez will head back to the bullpen. Snell began the season with the Rays, but the left-hander struggled to pitch deep into games.
