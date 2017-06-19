Rays plan to recall Snell for Wednesd...

Rays plan to recall Snell for Wednesday start

Blake Snell will be recalled by the Rays to start against the Pirates on Wednesday, while Erasmo Ramirez will head back to the bullpen. Snell began the season with the Rays, but the left-hander struggled to pitch deep into games.

