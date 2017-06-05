Rays morning after: Solid night for Cobb while offense comes alive
Almost lost Friday night in Mallax Smith's stunning debut as the Rays new centerfielder and the big night from the bats was the solid job by RHP Alex Cobb, who rebounded from his career-worst outing a week ago with one of this best of the season. Cobb tied RHP Matt Andreise for the team lead in wins with five after holding the A's to a run on four hits over six innings in the Rays 13-4 victory at the Trop.
