Rays' Kevin Kiermaier on DL with broken hip after slide
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is expected to miss at least two months after breaking his right hip during a slide into first base. The 2016 Gold Glove winner left the Thursday night's game against the Chicago White after jamming the hip while trying to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning.
