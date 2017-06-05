Rays' Kevin Kiermaier on DL with broken hip after slide
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, left, is helped by team trainer Ron Porterfield after injuring his leg sliding into first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kiermaier left the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC