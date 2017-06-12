Rays journal: Tim Beckham sits out wi...

Rays journal: Tim Beckham sits out with sore right knee

Already missing injured CF Kevin Kiermaier and 2B Brad Miller , the Rays played Tuesday without SS Tim Beckham due to soreness in his right knee that could an ongoing issue. The discomfort appeared to be more from cumulative effect than any trauma, potentially related to Beckham playing all four weekend games, and in a 45-hour window due to Saturday's doubleheader.

