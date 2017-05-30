Rays journal: Taylor Motter thrilled to do damage against ex-team

INF/OF Taylor Motter was banished to Triple-A Durham at the end of last season, then traded by the Rays to the Mariners amid chatter of attitude issues. And after playing a big hand in beating the Rays Friday, hitting a first-inning grand slam in Seattle's 12-4 win, Motter made clear the bad feelings were mutual, shunning the standard it's-just-another-game-against-my-old-team spiel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.