Rays journal: Taylor Motter thrilled ...

Rays journal: Taylor Motter thrilled to do damage against ex-team

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

INF/OF Taylor Motter was banished to Triple-A Durham at the end of last season, then traded by the Rays to the Mariners amid chatter of attitude issues. And after playing a big hand in beating the Rays Friday, hitting a first-inning grand slam in Seattle's 12-4 win, Motter made clear the bad feelings were mutual, shunning the standard it's-just-another-game-against-my-old-team spiel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC