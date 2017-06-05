Rays journal: Still raising the roof a day later over Trop home run
CF Kevin Kier maier lost the ball in the roof and things only got worse for the Rays. Crew chief Bill Miller said that influenced the decision by umpires during Tuesday's game to rule Yolmer Sanchez's leadoff triple for the White Sox in the first inning a home run, figuring Kiermaier made such a poor play on a ball that sliced back on him that it must have struck something hanging from the Trop's roof.
