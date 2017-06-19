Rays' bullpen stars lit up in loss to Orioles
Saturday it was the soft underbelly of the bullpen that let one get away from the Rays, incurring the wrath of the team's faithful followers, who wondered why the high-leverage guys weren't pitching. Sunday, the A squad had its chance to protect a one-run eighth-inning lead, and it let one get away.
