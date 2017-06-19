Rays believe Matt Duffy takes positiv...

Rays believe Matt Duffy takes positive step in effort to get on field

Tampa Bay Online

After nearly four months of starts and stops where the pain in his left heal would not go away, the Rays finally feel they have some clarity on what is wrong with SS Matt Duffy . What's more, they believe it has been corrected.

Chicago, IL

