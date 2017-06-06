PREVIEW: The Tampa Bay Rays and Chica...

PREVIEW: The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox Meet For A Three-Game Series

Jun 2, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Tim Beckham gets a high five from second baseman Brad Miller after Beckham hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports Tonight the Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago White Sox, tipping off a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Chicago, IL

