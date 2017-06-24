Orioles avoid dubious mark, Bundy goes 7 innings to top Rays 8-3

There was hardly a dry eye in sight at the Ray's game against the Orioles on Saturday after a special fan threw out the first pitch of the g Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos walks back to the dugout after striking out against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 24, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ramos is playing in his first game as a Ray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.