News Channel 8 holds Shred-A-Thon in Tampa Bay

Evan Longoria and Shane Peterson drove in four runs apiece to back the pitching of Chris Archer and lead the surging Tampa Bay Rays to a 15- Cars lined up at Raymond James Stadium to drop off documents at the 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon. Our team was out at Raymond James helping you get rid of old bank statements, medical records and other sensitive documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.