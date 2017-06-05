Murder-for-Hire: Bradenton mom who considered having ex-husband...

Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sw With their two-year 15-0 regular season record, the Tampa Bay Inferno could be considered one of the hottest sports team in Tampa Bay, and o MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - On Monday afternoon, Rachael Leahy will be sentenced for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.