MLB opens investigation into Tampa Bay Rays' Derek Norris

Four-year-old Texas boy tragically dies ONE WEEK after going swimming with his family in rare 'dry-drowning' case Trump told Comey 'I need loyalty, I EXPECT loyalty' in one-on-one dinner, fired FBI director reveals in bombshell sworn testimony - and says president asked him to PROVE he hadn't used Russian hookers Trump taps Christopher Wray - a partner in a litigation firm and Chris Christie's 'Bridgegate' lawyer - to fill FBI director vacancy Trump feels 'totally vindicated' by Comey testimony that reveals he DID get assurances he wasn't under investigation, says his lawyer 'Everybody hears what they want to hear': Chris Christie dismisses Trump's words to Comey and questions former FBI chief's memory 'Well I do mean it in a contentious way!': Senators hammer Intel director and NSA boss after they say they never felt 'pressured' but refuse to reveal whether Trump asked them to dial back ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.