MLB investigating abuse allegations against Rays' Derek Norris
MLB investigating abuse allegations against Rays' Derek Norris Derek Norris' ex-fiancA©e alleges that the Tampa Bay Rays catcher "physically and emotionally abused" her. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sT0UBr Major League Baseball is investigating abuse allegations against Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris, league vice president of communications Michael Teevan confirmed to USA TODAY Sports early Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC