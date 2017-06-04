Mike Zunino belts grand slam to lead ...

Mike Zunino belts grand slam to lead Seattle Mariners past Tampa Bay Rays

Read more: UPI

Zunino hit a grand slam that nearly exited Safeco Field and drove in a career-high seven runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 for their sixth victory in their past seven games. Zunino's fifth-inning blast went 441 feet down the left-field line and landed three rows from the top of the upper deck.

