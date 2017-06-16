Miguel Cabrera walkoff homer lifts De...

Miguel Cabrera walkoff homer lifts Detroit Tigers past Tampa Bay Rays

15 min ago Read more: UPI

What has been missing was Cabrera's power, which appeared with some abruptness Thursday night with one out and one on in the ninth inning when his first home run since May 20 nestled softly into the seats just past the right-field wall. Cabrera's first home run in 23 games -- his sixth of the season and seventh career walkoff blast -- gave the Detroit Tigers a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays .

